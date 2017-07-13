I’m Saddened By Kotoko Accident – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has commiserated with players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the club’s fatal accident.



The deadly crash which occurred on Wednesday evening involved the bus of Asante Kotoko and a loaded truck at Abepotia near Nkawkaw.



The assistant equipment officer of the team, Kofi Asare died and others were injured in the fatal crash.



In a tweet Thursday morning President Akufo-Addo said: "Saddened by the news of the accident involving players & officials of Kotoko. My heart goes out to the team; speedy recovery to the injured" Source: Peacefmonline.com