Bench Warrant For Dela Coffie

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Priscilla Dapaah, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of an ardent communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dela Coffie.



The suspect, who is alleged to have defrauded a businessman of an amount of GH¢20,000, according to the court, is believed to have gone into hiding and his whereabouts currently unknown.



Having failed to appear in court to face the charges brought against him (Dela Coffie) by the Criminal Investigations Department of Accra Central Police Station, the court directed that he should be arrested from his hideout.



Dela is facing court charges of stealing an amount of GH¢20,000 belonging to one Mike.



Dela Coffie is said to have persistently ‘fooled’ the Investigator(s) and subsequently absented himself from the court on two occasions for the commencement of hearing on the matter.



Dela was arrested and granted a self-recognizance bail at the Accra Central Police Station for stealing.



“He (Dela) promised to make the money available to be given to the complainant, but he gave some four weeks, and he is not even complying with the bail condition (s).



“My Lord, I should have called this case yesterday, but deliberately deferred to today just to allow the accused (Dela) redeem himself, but has since avoided my lord, the Prosecutor Sergeant Mabel Atsu told the court.



“Dela Coffie collected GH¢22,000 belonging to Mike from Francis Andoh, the complainant, but decided to keep the money, thereby creating bad blood between the two businessmen Andoh and Mike.



Upon interrogation, the accused, Dela Coffie, confessed to have collected and used the money meant for Mike, but promised to pay back but has since the bail date, refused to report to investigator.



Anyone with reliable information about Dela Coffie should please report him to the nearest Police Station and draw the attention of Accra Central Station.