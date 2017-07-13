Kotoko Crash: ‘My Thoughts Are With You’ – Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed condolence following the death of one person and injuries to several others in an accident involving players and officials of Asante Kotoko Football Club on Wednesday night.



“My heart goes out to Asante Kotoko Sporting Club after last night's fatal accident. My thoughts are with you in this difficult time,” Dr Bawumia noted on Thursday, July 13.



The accident occurred around 9:45pm on Wednesday July 12 at Nkawkaw when their team bus ran into a stationary vehicle. The team were returning to Kumasi after their 0-1 defeat to Inter Allies in a Premier League game.



The assistant equipment officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who was also involved in the accident, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead.



Meanwhile, Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has indicated that the government will bear the medical costs of players and officials involved in the accident.



The regional minister, who visited the players at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Thursday July 13, donated an amount of GHS10,000 to the team and also said the government would take care of the medical bills.









