I’ll Champion Nana’s Good Works – Ayisi Boateng

Ayisi Boateng Related Stories GHANA’S HIGH Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, has vowed to champion President Akufo-Addo’s good works in his host country.



He said the Ghanaian leader has started his administration on a flashy note, and that he (Ayisi Boateng) would replicate Nana Akufo-Addo’s shining example.



Mr Ayisi Boateng, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, said the president has demonstrated so far that he means business.



The envoy said President Akufo-Addo, within a few months in office, has displayed that he eagerly wants to develop the country.



Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Mr Ayisi Boateng gave the assurance that he would “propagate Nana Akufo-Addo’s splendid works” at his new post.



“All my decisions and actions will be similar to what Nana Akufo-Addo has been doing so far, which is to help accelerate Ghana’s growth,” he asserted.



According to the NPP founding member, he would make sure that Ghana’s flag flies high in South Africa during his tenure as the high commissioner.



“I will work to the best of my ability so that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who appointed me, will not regret doing so,” the envoy vowed.