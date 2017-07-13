MP Assures Early Release Of Common Funds

Related Stories Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru and Chairman of the Committee of Local Government in Parliament has assured that he would work with the Administrator of the Common Fund to ensure early release of the funds to MMDAs.



He said the delay in the release of funds to MMDAs had become a major concern as most the Assemblies depended on that for development projects.



He maintained that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration was working to ensure that there were no undue delays in the release of funds to the MMDAs.



Mr Osei Nyarko was speaking to the media after he was introduced on the floor of the House as the new Chairman of the Committee of Local Government in Parliament.



He commended the Leadership of the House and the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Ocquaye for giving him such a great responsibility to be the Chairman of the Committee of Local Government.



He said being the Chairman of the Committee of Local Government was a huge task since they would have an oversight responsibility for the 216 MMDAs, Local Government Services, District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator and the Ministry of Local Government.



Mr Osei Nyarko who expressed delight at his new appointment stated that the leadership had to look at the expertise of each MP and accordingly positioned them to take charge of certain committees.



“I believe that my in-depth knowledge and experience in Local Government that has earned me such an honour to chair this committee” he added.



He said what the Committee would immediately look at a Bill for the election of MMDCE in 2018, whether to go by existing Act or amend the Constitution by going for referendum.



Mr Osei Nyarko also stated that the Committee in its work would look at issues whether the elections for MMDCE in 2018 would be on partisan basis or not.



“If it is going to be partisan then definitely there should be a referendum or if status quo is going to be maintained then we have to just amend the existing Act 936.”



He said the election of MMDCEs was a critical area that the Committee would make positive recommendation for government and revealed that some of the District Assemblies which were created in 2015 were still in distress in terms of office accommodation though government had released funds for the projects some of them had stalled.



He said the Committee would go round and invite the contractors to come and complete the projects to house those assemblies to make them more effective.



Mr Osei Nyarko who is second time MP has been on the Committee of Local Government in Parliament for five years and comes with vast experience to bear on the work of the Committee.



Mr Osei Nyarko is also a chartered Marketer and holds EMBA in Project Management and previously worked with Plant Pool Limited as the Technical Sales Manager as well as the District Assemblies