Chinese Miners: Court Orders For Ghanaian Interpreter

Related Stories An Accra High Court has ordered for a Ghanaian interpreter, who speaks Chinese Language in the case involving En Huang aka Aisha Hung and four other Chinese over their alleged involvement in illegal mining in the country.



The court rejected a Chinese interpreter provided by the Chief interpreter at the Judicial Service.



This was after the counsel for the accused Mr Benard Owiredu Donkor prayed the court to establish the background of the Chinese interpreter and his certificate to ascertain whether he has proficiency in the English Language.

Mr Donkor also wanted know which province in China the interpreter comes from.



Mrs Yvonne Attakora Oboubisa, the Director of Public Prosecution also objected to the court relying on the Chinese interpreter.



She said even though, she knows that the interpreter was a student at the Law School.



“I will rather prefer a Ghanaian interpreter,” she added.

The Court presided over by Mr Charles Edward Ekow Baiden said he has no reason to doubt the interpreter’s integrity, since the superior court relies on him to interpret in cases.



He said however, for the parties to be satisfied and for fair trial, he made the order.

The case has been adjourned to July 21.



At the last sitting the State prayed the court to substitute the facts sheets with another one.

That was the third time the State has substituted the facts sheet.