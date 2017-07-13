50-Year-Old Woman Beheaded At Seketia

Related Stories Fear has gripped residents of Seketia, a farming community in the Jaman North district of the Brong Ahafo Region, following the beheading of a fifty (50)-year-old woman by unknown assailants.



The woman, who was identified by some residents as Maame Ama Kyereboah, had gone to her farm for foodstuffs on Thursday afternoon where she was gruesomely murdered.



Some residents revealed that the deceased body wasn't mutilated apart from her head that was severed.



The Assembly member for Seketia /Korase, Samuel Sakyi recounted that the odious act was the first of its kind since the community was established.



"I was in farm when I received a call that someone had been beheaded so I should come home," he added.



He said the entire community had been saddened by the news and that "even men were afraid to go to their farms."



The mortal remains of the deceased has been deposited at the Sampa Government Hospital awaiting autopsy.



The Jaman North police commander, ASP Vitus Napen says they are yet to begin their investigations.