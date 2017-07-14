Teacher Commits Suicide In Public Toilet

Related Stories The landlord looked through the window and saw the teacher with a rope around his neck.



A 40-year-old teacher of St. Lawrence School in Kaneshie has committed suicide in a public toilet at Lapaz.



The landlord Osman Muhammad said that one of his tenants knocked on his door at 6 am Wednesday morning but he did not answer.



He, however, added that the tenant came back to him complaining that someone else had occupied the place of convenience.



Mr Osman, therefore, looked through the window and saw the teacher with a rope around his neck.



“At dawn one of my tenants came to knock my door around 6am. He claimed the door was locked. I urged him to open but we both realized it was locked. We look through the window and realized the person in the toilet had committed suicide…” he told Accra-based Adom FM.



It is still unclear what might have caused the teacher to kill himself.