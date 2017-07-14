National Service Registration For 2017/2018 Postponed

Related Stories The National Service Scheme has postponed the date for the start of the 2017/2018 National Service registration from Monday, July 17 to July 24, 2017.



The move is to afford ample time to all stakeholders in the registration process to adequately prepare for the registration.



"All prospective national service personnel and the general public are to note that the new period of registration would be from Monday, 24th July to Thursday, 24th August 2017 at all the NSS registration centres across the country," the NSS stated in a statement signed by its Acting Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha.



However, the requirements for the registration remain the same.



"These include provision of students' identity card, in addition to any of the national identity cards - ie. valid Voter ID, passport or drivers' lenses," the statement said.



The NSS further indicated that National Health Insurance cards would not be accepted.