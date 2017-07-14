$7.5m China Grant For Ghana Army

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Related Stories The Chinese government is to provide US$7.5million to Ghana for the acquisition of military equipment.



The MoU was signed on Thursday July 13 at the Ministry of Defence. As part of the arrangement, Ghana will receive four patrol boats for the navy as well as scholarships for military personnel to study in China.



This grant, coupled with the US$19bn deal agreed with the Asian state by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has raised eyebrows as some critics feel the deals will hamper government’s ability to deal with Chinese nationals who flout the country’s laws.



However, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has rebuffed such claims with an assurance that the laws of the land will be adhered to.