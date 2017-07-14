MP Calls For Calm Over Lapaz Shooting

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Okai Koi Central, in whose constituency a shooting incident occurred, Patrick Yaw Boamah is urging calm among residents.



The shooting, by some unknown assailants, led to the death of one police officer, leaving another injured.



Patrick Boamah in a statement on Thursday urged the police to work to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.



Two armed men on motorbikes aimed and shot at two police officers close to Las Palmas restaurant at Lapaz at about 1 pm on Thursday.



Reports suggested that the robbers carried out the action to prevent the officers from thwarting their planned criminal act in the area.



They subsequently stole a vehicle and sped off towards Kasoa, leaving behind their motorbikes.



The legislator said the shooting was a “deliberate and cowardly attack” and called on his constituents to volunteer information to the police to help arrest the assailants.



Read the statement below:



The Shooting of a Police officer as a result of armed Robbery at Abeka Lapaz



My thoughts are with everyone affected especially the shot Police Officer, and I will like to thank the bravery of the general public who came to his aid.



The situation is still unfolding and I would ask the good people of Okaikoi Central and visitors to our area to remain calm and vigilant. Please report information and witness account to the Tesano Police for investigation.



We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Police Officer who has been protecting the general Public.



I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.



There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts in our society.



I will like to wish him a speedy recovery.



I will urge to police to use all its powers to bring the perpetrators to justice.