Massive Rot At SHC, $600,000 Mansion For Ghc300,000

Dr Sarpong was said to have been involved in dubious deals that robbed the state of huge sums of revenue, running into millions of US dollars.



The deals, considered even as the tip of the iceberg, among other questionable transactions, involved the sale of four plush mansions at Labone, an affluent district of the capital, Accra, to his cronies at rates far below the begging price on the housing market.



The mansions valued at about US $600,000 each were sold for around Ghc 300,000 to cronies of the top managers of the struggling state housing agency.



The former MD also allegedly masterminded the sale of over an acre of land at the Ring Way Estates valued at over a million US dollars to his friend for a meagre GHC400, 000.



Dr Sarpong, according to credible sources, ganged up with some current and former managers to plead with some top brass at the Works and Housing Ministry to make a comeback to the company, ostensibly to clean his mess.



However, that last minute move fell flat as authorities were able to read in between the lines.



Meanwhile, the state housing agency is undergoing a massive overhaul, with the transfer of various top managers to other agencies.



Information gathered indicates that the General Manager (Finance and Administration), Isaac Nai, the Human Resource Manager, Gloria Akuffo, and the General Manager (Operations) have all been shipped out to others institutions, including Architecture and Engineering Services Limited.



Several other people, both junior and senior staff members, have also been transferred.



Although the rationale behind the transfers is not readily available, the new Deputy Managing Director of SHC, Roni Nicol, in a brief response, told the Daily Statesman that “the exercise is just an administrative realignment”.



Some staff members of SHC hailed the move when they got wind of the transfers. “We are fully behind these transfers and are particularly happy that a forensic audit is going to be conducted into our operations. We think the new administration must know the current status of this company before it can embark on any new project,” a section of the staff told this paper.



In a related development, the Acting Solicitor Secretary and the head of Legal Affairs, Annette Adutwum, has tendered in her resignation letter which takes effect from July 31, 2017.



“I think I have done my bit and it is time to move on so I wish u well,” she was said to have told some of the staff members recently.





