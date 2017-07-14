Related Stories Social media are computer-mediated technologies that facilitate the creation and sharing of information, ideas, career interests and other forms of expression via virtual communities and networks.



It purposes are useful but the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful says is can be “dangerous” as well.



According to her, some Ghanaians are not making good use social media and “that is really my worry now as a minister”.



Speaking on UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Nsroma’ Madam Ursula Owusu advised that information individuals enter on social media must be carefully checked.



“We must be careful on what we post on social media. The information we put out there are captured by the bad ones to hunt us later,” she said.



The NPP’s outspoken woman says she has been a victim of Facebook impersonation on several occasions.



“People have created an account in my name and duping individuals. I don’t have a Facebook account and don’t work on Facebook either. If you want to see me, you come to my office not Facebook,” she noted.



