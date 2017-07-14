Major Mahama’s Family Calls On Defence Minister

Related Stories The family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama has called on the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, to ensure that the killers of Major Mahama who are currently facing trial are punished.



Zakaria Sakara Ahmed, spokesperson of the family and leader of the delegation, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for the role they played in the burial of the army soldier, who was promoted posthumously by President Akufo-Addo to the rank of a Major.



“When the news of Maxwell’s death was broken to us, you did not leave us alone, your ministry the Military High Command, the deputy minister and you stood by us and you in particular spent so much time in consoling us.



“As a family we found the role you played very significant and wish to thank you and the military for the support and help you gave us during our difficult times.



The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, on his part, told the family that the people of Ghana owed them the duty and praised the way they carried themselves during the death of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.



He said his ministry was just carrying out its duty since it was the people of Ghana that sent the late Major Mahama there to fight ‘galamsey’ activities in the area.



“Even telling you we are sorry cannot solve the problem, because our younger brother is no more alive but we will still tell you.”



“We should use his death as a wakeup call to stop the phenomenon called instant justice,” he added.



Mr Nitiwul averred that instant justice is an outmoded practice that should never be done anywhere.



Speaking with ardor, Mr. Nitiwul said, “When you have instant justice, it means that you have been able to capture or arrest the person so why do you kill the person.



He said “the only people who have legal rights to judge who is right or wrong is our judges, our chiefs and God so we should be able to stop that phenomenon.”



The Minister of Defence said government was committed to fulfilling its promise.



“The government promised giving the late soldier a state burial and did it; it promised erecting a monument in honour of his memory and would do it in consultation with the family and promised to set aside an endowment fund for the family as well,” he affirmed.



Mr Nitiwul confirmed that the normal compensation had been paid to the family, but an Endowment Fund Bill had been drafted and sent to the Attorney General.



“It is yet to be sent to Cabinet for discussions after which it will be sent to parliament for the passage of the bill.



“Once the bill has been passed by parliament; the Finance Minister has been instructed by the President to release an amount of GHC500,000 to the Endowment Fund.



Touching on the erection of the monument, the minister said the family would be given the chance to determine where it should be placed and the type of monument they want.



Nineteen persons, including one woman, have been charged by the state for the murder of Major Maxwell Adams in Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region.



They are part of 32 suspected persons initially dragged before the Accra Central District Court for allegedly playing various roles in the murder of the 5 Battalion of Infantry soldier on May 29, 2017.



Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to check the activities of ‘galamsey.’