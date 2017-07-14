UG Registrar Bemoans Absence Of Governing Council

Related Stories The management of the University of Ghana is under pressure from lecturers and other workers at the school over the absence of a governing council.



Almost 40 professorial appointments at the University of Ghana are on hold due to the failure of government to constitute a governing council for the University.



According to the Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the University, Mercy Haizel Ashia, the absence of a council is affecting the proper administration of the University.



Close to 40 professorial appointments that are awaiting Councils that are coming into office and determining their appointments. What this will mean is that come 1 st August, those whose appointments will lapse on 31st, I really don’t know what will happen. There is a lot of pressure on the management system.”



Even though the previous Council was constituted only four months to the 2016 elections, it was dissolved following the change of government in line with the transitional provisions of the Constitution of Ghana.



Constitute Councils for Universities or face our wrath – UTAG



On Wednesday, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have government a two-week ultimatum to constitute Councils of the various universities in the country or face their wrath.



The National President of UTAG, Harry Agbanu, said the situation has left universities in a state of inaction, threatening upcoming graduation and crucial contracts among others.



“UTAG has noted with extreme dismay that government since taking office on 7 July 2017, has not been able to constitute the Councils of public universities in Ghana. The government’s inability to do this, while having constituted other important boards of the state after six good months of office, we believe demonstrates government’s lack of concern of the health of public universities. NEC of UTAG feels strongly it is unacceptable and even unethical for public universities management and administration, and the sooner government constitutes these Councils the better.”



UTAG’s request for the constitution of Governing Councils follows a suit by private citizen, Supt. Kofi Kwayera against the University of Education, Winneba, and the Education Ministry over the unlawful extension of the school’s Governing Council’s tenure.



The leadership of technical universities in Ghana have also issued a two-week ultimatum to government to immediately constitute governing councils for their respective schools.



According to them, the non -existence of governing councils in various technical universities and polytechnics is hampering the smooth administration of the schools.