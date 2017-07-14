Two In BNI Custody For Dismantling State Car

Related Stories The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has taken over the case in which a mechanic was caught red-handed dismantling a state registered Toyota Landcruiser V8 at Ashaiman on Tuesday.



The mechanic and another person said to be a driver are currently in the grips of the Tema branch of BNI. The car with registration number GV 2155 -14 said to belong to the Ministry of Health was sighted in a fitting shop being cut into pieces.



Residents within the vicinity were alarmed by the manner in which the vehicle was being destroyed, a worrying spectacle that led to them reporting the matter to the Police.



The angry residents nearly lynched the Mechanic when they saw what he was up to, but he was saved by the timely arrival of the police.



Kasapafmonline.com sources at the BNI say upon further interrogations of the suspects, the mechanic disclosed that the driver whose identity is not immediately known ferried the vehicle to him to fix it after the car was involved in an accident in Sunyani.



But his explanation, this website’s sources say was not taken by the BNI and as a result invited the Director of Transport at the Ministry of Health to help in the investigations.



“We have invited the Director of Transport to furnish us with the neccesary documents about the car and to confirm or deny if the suspect is driver. He’s given us all the papers on the car and investigations are ongoing.” our source said.

It is however unclear for what purpose the car which appears to be in perfect condition was deliberately being ripped apart.