YEA Staff Officially File Petition Against Samson Lardy Anyenini

Some staff of YEA have officially petitioned the General Legal Council for using their names to sue the Youth Employment Agency without their consent.



There is a case pending in an Accra High Court Labour Division 2 against the management of YEA on the ongoing staff movement and Agency restructuring. The lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini for the plaintiffs has been accused of listing some about 400+ staff as the plaintiffs of which most of them were unaware of such action.



In effect, some of the staff listed led by Mr. Robert Lartey and Vincent Anas Asitibasi have officially petitioned the General Legal Council against the conduct of the lawyer.



According to Mr Asitibasi, "Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini used my name to issue a writ without recourse to my consent and to secure a court injunction against my employer, the Youth Employment Agency".



Uncomfirm reports from the Youth Employment Agency suggests that about 150 staff listed as plaintiffs to the suit have officially written to the Agency to disassociate themselves and have denied any knowledge of such court action and are threatening to sue the lawyer.







