UEW Lecturers Strike Indefinitely After Court Ordered Removal Of VC, CFO

Lecturers of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have withdrawn all their services moments after a Winneba High Court ordered the Vice Chancellor and the Chief Finance Officer to hand over to the Pro-Vice Chancellor.



The UEW branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says per the court order on Friday, they cannot continue to offer their services. The High Court asked the two principal officers to cease holding themselves as such as per a suit filed by Supi Kofi Kwayera.



The suit was seeking a dissolution of the University’s Governing Council and, relatedly, rendering the positions of Vice Chancellor and Chief Finance Officer vacant.



The Presiding Judge, William Ato Mills-Graves, granted the plea of the plaintiffs and ordered the two officers to step aside. But the lecturers say the ruling has left more confusion in their minds than clarity. “We are now in a state of confusion.”



According to them, they desired to join the suit but their application was rejected by the presiding judge. Making sense of Friday’s ruling, Dr Samuel Bekoe, the UTAG President at UEW, said even the Pro-Vice Chancellor cannot perform his duties as the University’s regulations enjoin only the VC to appoint the Pro-VC.



“For now, we have the blessings of the [UTAG] national president, and by extension the National Executive Committee.”