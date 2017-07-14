Kokrokoo Charities Donate 2 Incubators To First Lady In Aid Of Her Campaign

Related Stories Kokrokoo Charities led by ace broadcaster and host of Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi has donated two incubators to help save lives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The incubators were donated to support the "Save-A-Child, Save-A-Mother" campaign spearheaded by First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Kokrokoo Charities made the donation to redeem a pledge made at the first fundraiser in Accra.



Presenting the items, the multiple award winning Presenter Sefa Kayi was optimistic the equipment worth $20000 willl effectively serve the purpose of saving lives at the hospital.



The "Save-A-Child, Save-A-Mother" campaign was organized by Mrs. Akufo-Addo and the Multimedia Group Limited, to raise funds for the construction of a new maternity and mother and baby unit for the hospital.



She believed the construction will reduce the congestion at the Komfo Anokye Hospital.



The First Lady was pleased with the donation and expressed profound gratitude to Kokrokoo Charities for their support.



The two incubators to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital bring into total 8 incubators that the Kokrokoo Charities has made so far as part of their commitment in the 100 incubators project by the Kokrokoo production team.



Three different entities made the donations on Friday, July 14, 2017 towards the campaign to save lives at the Teaching Hospital.