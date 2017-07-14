Accra Hosts 2017 W/A Procurement, Supply Chain, Transport & Logistics Convention

Related Stories



The two-day event, organized by South African giants TS Capital (PTY) LTD, with support from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, will be held at The Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences on July 26 and 27, 2017.



It is expected to bring together industry experts from across the African continent for supply management and logistics professional development, training and networking.



Known to many simply as “The Leading Supply Chain Event,” this Conference continually sets the bar for supply chain events around West Africa, says TS Capital executive, Thabani Sibanda.



This event convenes leading, cross-sector educational content, where the profession’s best and brightest converge every year.



Speakers at this year’s event, amongst them celebrated Ghanaians, are successful practitioners, experts in the field, sharing what works, who’s best-in-class and the tools required to implement significant improvements within an organization.



Ten sessions are expected to be taken at the Accra event and will cover the areas of Emerging Practitioners; Supply Chain Management Fueling Growth; Global Supply Chain; Career Development; Talent Management; Business Acumen in Supply Chain; Logistics; Global Economic Indicators; Big Data, Analytics and Best Practices in Indirect Spend.



Mr Sibanda said, “This is a conference at which West African suppliers will be able to learn about corporate policies, operations, and projects as well as procurement policies and procedures from senior procurement executives. This is a definitive procurement and supply chain event which has a core focus intact - a determination to deliver development and learning in private and public procurement and supply chain management in West Africa.”



Aviation Minister Cecelia Abena Dapaah will be speaking at the event.



According to him, participants in the event stand to gain enormous benefits that will have a lasting impact on their organizations and personal development.



Some of the benefits, he said, will include, opportunities to gain fresh insight into hot procurement and supply management topics; Guidance from expert speakers, procurement professionals and business leaders; a chance to raise your profile and develop new contacts during networking events; Meetings with international suppliers and discovery of innovative products and services; and Mining company procurement presentations.



President of Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Ghana, Ebo Hammond is one of the Speakers.



Topics to be treated during the two-day event will include: The role of procurement in achieving national goals, provincial objectives and Supply Chain Management reform; How procurement is driving real worth to the bottom line, and value to the top line; The next level of supplier development and taking collaboration across industry sectors; Why the practice of incubating suppliers will only succeed with a collaborative model; Placing a magnifying glass on you and your supplier.



How do you ensure better efficiency in the supply chain through this relationship?; To centralise or decentralise Procurement operations? Choosing the best strategy for your business; The state of supply chain structures in governments. Critically reviewing the business models for 2017 and beyond; The future of government.



Looking at why the public sector worldwide must adjust to the new reality of ‘doing more for less’; Designing dynamic supply chains for volatile market conditions; China’s changing role in global end-to-end supply chain solutions; Empowerment of the procurement profession through process ownership; Procurement maturity mapping: a tool for identifying and prioritising supply chain improvements; Balancing demand & supply: getting much, much more out of your current and future ERP technology; Ethics and Leadership - what does a supply chain leader look like?



Balancing Transformation, compliance and service delivery; Supply Chain Financing; Procurement transformation; and Strategic sourcing for procurement.



The Conference organisers say “the entire transport infrastructure value chain has the opportunity to participate at this year’s convention as exhibitors: public sector bodies, transport authorities and parastatals, contractors, engineering agencies, research & knowledge institutes, industry associations and suppliers of infrastructure products and services.”



Mr. Sibanda, who is Business Development Executive & Commercial Partnership said there are varied reasons why participants must exhibit at the Convention.



Some of the reasons, he stressed, include the fact that the event is the gateway to the West Africa and Sub-Saharan market place; it helps exhibitors touch base with their target market and share their latest products and services; it creates access to high-level decision makers and personal contact with them; generates new sales opportunities within West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa as well as serve as an avenue to showcase professional development and enhance your corporate reputation and brand image.



“Efficient Supply chain and logistics management,” Mr. Sibanda said, “are a driver of West Africa’s sustainability, growth and development".



At the same time, efficient management of resources, collaboration, proper procurement procedures and risk management are the key factors that determine the creation of standard supply chain in West Africa.



Mr. Thabani Sibanda explained that “Local and International supply chain executives cannot ignore the African market. Africas growth, expected to average six percent by 2020, will be fueled by growing domestic demand, infrastructure development and an increase in continental trade. With endless supply chain and logistics opportunities available as Africa places itself squarely in the middle of the global value chain, now is the time to assess opportunities and risks in the local markets and exploit opportunities that avail".



The convention’s targeted participants are Chief Executive Officers, Chief Procurement Officers, heads of Supply Chain/Procurement/Sourcing, Commodity Managers, Logistics Managers, Category Managers, General Managers, Inventory Controllers/ Managers, Administrators, Purchasing Managers and operations Managers amongst others.



Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities

The organisers say the forum will confer on sponsors “absolute authority and quality status in the transport and supply chain industry".



In view of this, it will establish a sponsor as the pro-active industry player, and will “offer you unrivalled cost-effective and dedicated marketing exposure and brand recognition among key players in the industry. This is an unrivalled platform that presents you with an opportunity to develop a relationship with potential business and finance partners.”



Companies desirous of participating are expected to contact the organisers at The 2017 edition of the West Africa Procurement, Supply Chain, Transport & Logistics Convention is scheduled to take place in Accra in two weeks’ time.The two-day event, organized by South African giants TS Capital (PTY) LTD, with support from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, will be held at The Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences on July 26 and 27, 2017.It is expected to bring together industry experts from across the African continent for supply management and logistics professional development, training and networking.Known to many simply as “The Leading Supply Chain Event,” this Conference continually sets the bar for supply chain events around West Africa, says TS Capital executive, Thabani Sibanda.This event convenes leading, cross-sector educational content, where the profession’s best and brightest converge every year.Speakers at this year’s event, amongst them celebrated Ghanaians, are successful practitioners, experts in the field, sharing what works, who’s best-in-class and the tools required to implement significant improvements within an organization.Ten sessions are expected to be taken at the Accra event and will cover the areas of Emerging Practitioners; Supply Chain Management Fueling Growth; Global Supply Chain; Career Development; Talent Management; Business Acumen in Supply Chain; Logistics; Global Economic Indicators; Big Data, Analytics and Best Practices in Indirect Spend.Mr Sibanda said, “This is a conference at which West African suppliers will be able to learn about corporate policies, operations, and projects as well as procurement policies and procedures from senior procurement executives. This is a definitive procurement and supply chain event which has a core focus intact - a determination to deliver development and learning in private and public procurement and supply chain management in West Africa.”Aviation Minister Cecelia Abena Dapaah will be speaking at the event.According to him, participants in the event stand to gain enormous benefits that will have a lasting impact on their organizations and personal development.Some of the benefits, he said, will include, opportunities to gain fresh insight into hot procurement and supply management topics; Guidance from expert speakers, procurement professionals and business leaders; a chance to raise your profile and develop new contacts during networking events; Meetings with international suppliers and discovery of innovative products and services; and Mining company procurement presentations.President of Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Ghana, Ebo Hammond is one of the Speakers.Topics to be treated during the two-day event will include: The role of procurement in achieving national goals, provincial objectives and Supply Chain Management reform; How procurement is driving real worth to the bottom line, and value to the top line; The next level of supplier development and taking collaboration across industry sectors; Why the practice of incubating suppliers will only succeed with a collaborative model; Placing a magnifying glass on you and your supplier.How do you ensure better efficiency in the supply chain through this relationship?; To centralise or decentralise Procurement operations? Choosing the best strategy for your business; The state of supply chain structures in governments. Critically reviewing the business models for 2017 and beyond; The future of government.Looking at why the public sector worldwide must adjust to the new reality of ‘doing more for less’; Designing dynamic supply chains for volatile market conditions; China’s changing role in global end-to-end supply chain solutions; Empowerment of the procurement profession through process ownership; Procurement maturity mapping: a tool for identifying and prioritising supply chain improvements; Balancing demand & supply: getting much, much more out of your current and future ERP technology; Ethics and Leadership - what does a supply chain leader look like?Balancing Transformation, compliance and service delivery; Supply Chain Financing; Procurement transformation; and Strategic sourcing for procurement.The Conference organisers say “the entire transport infrastructure value chain has the opportunity to participate at this year’s convention as exhibitors: public sector bodies, transport authorities and parastatals, contractors, engineering agencies, research & knowledge institutes, industry associations and suppliers of infrastructure products and services.”Mr. Sibanda, who is Business Development Executive & Commercial Partnership said there are varied reasons why participants must exhibit at the Convention.Some of the reasons, he stressed, include the fact that the event is the gateway to the West Africa and Sub-Saharan market place; it helps exhibitors touch base with their target market and share their latest products and services; it creates access to high-level decision makers and personal contact with them; generates new sales opportunities within West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa as well as serve as an avenue to showcase professional development and enhance your corporate reputation and brand image.“Efficient Supply chain and logistics management,” Mr. Sibanda said, “are a driver of West Africa’s sustainability, growth and development".At the same time, efficient management of resources, collaboration, proper procurement procedures and risk management are the key factors that determine the creation of standard supply chain in West Africa.Mr. Thabani Sibanda explained that “Local and International supply chain executives cannot ignore the African market. Africas growth, expected to average six percent by 2020, will be fueled by growing domestic demand, infrastructure development and an increase in continental trade. With endless supply chain and logistics opportunities available as Africa places itself squarely in the middle of the global value chain, now is the time to assess opportunities and risks in the local markets and exploit opportunities that avail".The convention’s targeted participants are Chief Executive Officers, Chief Procurement Officers, heads of Supply Chain/Procurement/Sourcing, Commodity Managers, Logistics Managers, Category Managers, General Managers, Inventory Controllers/ Managers, Administrators, Purchasing Managers and operations Managers amongst others.Sponsorship and Speaking OpportunitiesThe organisers say the forum will confer on sponsors “absolute authority and quality status in the transport and supply chain industry".In view of this, it will establish a sponsor as the pro-active industry player, and will “offer you unrivalled cost-effective and dedicated marketing exposure and brand recognition among key players in the industry. This is an unrivalled platform that presents you with an opportunity to develop a relationship with potential business and finance partners.”Companies desirous of participating are expected to contact the organisers at [email protected] or [email protected] Source: Myjoyonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.