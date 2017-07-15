I’ll Evaluate My Officers’ Safety Needs – IGP

Related Stories Inspector General Police (IGP), COP David Asante-Apeatu has assured the police service and nation that his administration is bent on evaluating holistically and ensuring the safety needs of his officers.



“It also calls to fore the evaluation of our officer safety needs and this is what we are going to do”.



His profound statement stems from the broad daylight robbery staged by two robbers that claimed the life of a police officer Daniel Owusu and the survived Djibril Alhassan who were on their motorbikes, on Thursday 13, at Abeka Lapaz.



The robbers were on an unlicensed motorbike and were confronted by the two police officers on patrol duties after the former had carried out robbery operation around Ashanti Home Touch at Lapaz.



The robbers opened fire on the officers killing instantly one and living the other escapee with several gun shots wounds. Apparently, it’s been established that the officers were on duties without wearing their protective bulletproof.



This he said, is a wakeup call for the service to enforce the use of certain materials and gadgets by the officers. He however mentioned the logistical constraints facing the service – nevertheless, they will enforce that safety measures are highly observed in a precarious job like theirs.



Commissioning a new Divisional Police Headquarters block at Kaneshie to help strengthen the security situation at Kaneshie and its environs, he observed that the facility would be great benefit to the nation.



Meanwhile, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu has placed a 10, 000 Ghana cedis bounty on the two armed robbers who shot and killed a Police officer. This is to reward anyone who could help locate the whereabouts of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.



The suspects after shooting the officers snatched an unregistered Hyundai vehicle from its owner at gunpoint and sped off, a police statement said.