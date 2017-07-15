Ursula Talks Religion, Hobbies

|
|Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
She is hardworking and speaks her mind freely.
Despite her busy schedules, she makes time to ‘enjoy herself’
Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency has revealed how she relaxes in her free time.
According to her she swims and sometimes organizes a ‘one-woman’ party in her room where she dances to various tunes.
As her hobby she loves dancing, singing and reading.
"Even though I hardly get time now, once in a while; after a hard day’s work, I enter the pool or read” she indicated when she was interviewed by Yaa Konama on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma.
Religion
As far as religion is concerned, Ursula is a Christian and fellowships with the Ghana Police Church.
Apart from that “I once in a while, visits other churches. For instance, I will attend this year’s Greater Works” (organized by the International Central Gospel Church), I will like to also visit Easthood Anaba in Bolgatanga; I like places where I will hear the word of God and teachings that will impact on my life…”
|Source: Peacefmonline.com
