President Akufo-Addo Pays Glowing Tribute To Former CJ

The image of the third arm of Government came under serious scrutiny following expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Speaking at a state dinner in honour of the former Chief Justice, President Akufo-Addo explained that nation owe her a debt of gratitude for the manner in which she handled the crisis.



He said the measures put in place by Mrs. Georgina Wood during the judicial crisis will forever be remembered.



President Akufo Addo also praised Mrs. Georgina Wood for the live telecast of the 2012 election petition attributing his landslide victory in the general elections to the outcome of the petition.



Mrs. Wood was the first the female Chief Justice of Ghana, and the longest-serving leader of the Judiciary, since her appointment in 2007 by former President Kufour.



Mrs. Georgina Wood worked with the Ghana Police Service as a deputy superintendent and public prosecutor for three years before joining the Judicial Service as a District Magistrate in 1974.



She rose through the Circuit and High Courts to become the presiding judge of the Appeal Court in 1991, and was then appointed to the Supreme Court on November 12, 2002.



She is now a member of the Council of State.



She also thanked the three former Presidents she worked with during her tenure as Chief Justice.