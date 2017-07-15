I’ll Not Allow You To Destroy The Environment – President Tells Kyebi Galamseyers

Related Stories President Akufo Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to bring to an end the illegal mining menace that has caused destruction to water bodies and the environment.



The President told the illegal miners in his hometown, Kibi, government will not allow them to destroy the environment with impunity, adding that government will ensure the environment is protected for the future generation.



The President said this when speaking at a durbar to mark this year’s Ohum festival at Kibi in the Eastern region Saturday. The festival was under the theme” Taking Charge of Our Environment”.



He however explained that, he is not against mining but rather against illegal mining due to its negative impacts on the Environment.



Akyem Abuakwa area particularly Kyebi is notorious for illegal mining which has led to the pollution of the Birim river and arable farmlands.



Due to the seriousness of the menace, government has waged war against the illegal mining activities throughout the country.



Okyenhene called on the President to ensure that Ghanaians do not continue to wallow in abject poverty and ensure the poverty doesn’t become a hindrance for any Ghanaian child to accesss education.



He lamented over several roads in Akyem Abuakwa which are in tatters with a call on government to reconstruct the the roads.



Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin also called for protection of the environment from degradation and depletion of natural resources, adding that Akyem Abuakwa has the potential to become ecotourism destination in Ghana.