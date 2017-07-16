Kenkey Seller, Two Others Escape Death

library image Related Stories A kenkey seller and her two other workers on Saturday morning escaped death at Krofrom in Kumasi when a truck which carried a forty feet container veered off its lane and crashed their wooden table.



The three, who sustained severe injuries, were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where they are receiving treatment.



The truck with registration number GR 9447 C, which was on its way from the Suame roundabout to the Oforikrom traffic light, rammed the kenkey seller's wooden structure, dragged it along for some metres before finally stopping and destroying two other metal containers (an electrical shop and a salon) in the process.



Several other wares and properties in the shops were also destroyed.



According to the driver, 54-year-old Appiah Minka, who was at the time Graphic Online visited the scene, seeking refuge at the Krofom Divisional police station for fear of being attacked said the vehicle developed a mechanical fault



He said the brakes failed to work