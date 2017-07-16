Fulfill Your Promises – Okyenhene To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has urged President Akufo-Addo to work hard to fulfill the promises he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 election.



Speaking at Kyebi as Okyeman marked this year’s Ohum Festival, the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Authority said it was important for government to ensure that Ghanaians are relieved from their hardships.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin lauded President Akufo-Addo’s free Senior High School education policy, stating the policy will ensure that the youth are educated.



He however pleaded to the president to ensure the construction of all deplorable roads in the Eastern Region to help facilitate and enhance trading activities in the region.



“Every community has the same, if not all of some of the problem here in Okyeman. We plead with you to fix the roads in the Eastern Region especially Okyeman. The roads here are really bad and that is what we use for all our domestic and economic activities.”



“We congratulate you for your free SHS policy, it is a great initiative to ensure that poverty does not hinder anyone who wants to go to school. We also know that across the world, countries have developed not because of the resources that they have, but the knowledge they have applied to the resources that they have.



If the success of a country was determined by their resources, Africa would have been the most powerful. We have everything but we are still poor. I believe that in your tenure things will change if you add knowledge to the resources that we have, we will really go far,” he added.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who also spoke at the ceremony said his government has put in place measures to fully utilize the resources of the country for the benefit of all.



“Ghana is not a poor country; it is a country full of resources. We have plans in place and very soon everyone will see the rich potential that we had all these while. This will benefit everyone. I will say that we will work on the road soon.



God has blessed me too, every appointee I have chosen to govern the country is intelligent. All I know is that a government has come to change the fortunes of Ghanaians for the better; that is the Akufo-Addo government. I need your prayers to help me achieve all that I have promised,” he added.