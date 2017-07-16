Workers Who Are Not Validated By August On ESPV Will Not Be Paid - Controller

Related Stories The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has announced that with effect from August 2017, all workers on the mechanized payroll whose payment vouchers are not validated via the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) System will not be paid.



Furthermore, staff on transfer who fail to ensure that their names are placed on the appropriate management units will also have their salaries withheld in August.



This was made known in a press statement issued and signed by Mr Eugene Ofosuhene, the Controller and Accountant General.



The controller expressed concern about the continued disregard of Regulations 293 of the Financial and Administration Regulations 2004, LI 1802, by Heads of MDAs which enjoins them to ensure proper validation of their staff for payment of salaries.



He advised heads of ministries, departments and agencies, local unions and government workers to take note of the announcement and added that appropriate letters have been sent to that effect.



The ESPV was introduced by the CAGD in 2014 to replace the manual system of managing, certifying and approving government of Ghana salary payment vouchers which was time consuming and logistically challenging and does not help to achieve the desired results of effectively validating those on government payroll before payment.