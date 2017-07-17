Public Sector Can No Longer Carry The Burden Of NHIS-IMANI Boss

IMANI Africa (CEO) Franklin Cudjoe Related Stories Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said, the public sector alone cannot carry the burden of the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS).



According to him, the scheme would not survive if it remains in the hands of government considering the increase in subscription every year.



The scheme is said to be owing suppliers over GHC800,000 and government is currently struggling to raise funds to settle the debt.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr.Cudjoe said, it would get to a point where the public purse would not be able to pay the premium for the NHIS.



"The country is lagging behind and would need innovative financial options to support the NHIS", he stated.



He added that, alternative ways including engaging the private sector as done by some developed countries would be required.



He believes that, a proper economic burden analysis was not done on the scheme to ensure its sustainability.



"That would determine the kind of diseases that people report and for which they need insurance and how to be taken care of", he explained.



Ultimately he said, when the economy is doing well, people would be able to afford their health care without depending on the NHIS.



The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu was dragged to Parliament to explain issues of the NHIS including when government intends to pay the debt owed service providers.



The Minister could not provide specific time to settle the suppliers, leaving Parliament unsatisfied.