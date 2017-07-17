Fear Grips Bunkprugu Over Collapsed Bridge

Related Stories Several authorities in the Mamprugu Traditional Area including the Chief of Bunkprugu, Naasimong Bukari, have raised security concerns over the collapse of a bridge that links Nalerigu to the Bunkprugu-Yunyoo district in the Northern Region.



The Nalerigu-Sakogu bridge is one of the structurally deficient bridges on the abandoned Walewale Bunkprugu road.



Our affiliate radio station, Suhupelli FM, in Tamale, reported that the bridge, a fortnight ago, tumbled down, following a heavy downpour.



The bridge, which serves as a reliable route for travellers from Napkanduri, Bunkprugu, Garu, Bawku, and Togo, has been in poor condition for some time now.



However, calls by passengers and drivers on authorities to fix it, our affiliate local radio station learnt, have been ignored.



That development has consequently brought all economic activities within the community to a halt.



“Education, healthcare delivery, security among other essential services are all limping, following the collapse of the bridge,” a resident in the community told Suhupelli FM.



Meanwhile, a visit to the community by Suhupelli FM revealed that school children, motor riders wade through the river under the collapsed bridge to their destinations.



Teachers, nurses, service personnel and security officers were not left out of this difficulty, due to the collapsed bridge, which situation sees them report to work late.



“It (the collapsed bridge) has also disconnected Bunkprugu, the district capital, known for its intermittent land related disputes from Nakpanduri where a military base is stationed.



A reinforcement and ambulance service cannot also access many communities in the district in case of any eventuality,” another resident in the community lamented.



In an interview with Suhupelli FM, the Chief, Naasimong Bukari, said that several attempts to get government’s attention through the district assembly officials have been unsuccessful.



According to him, the problem was yet to be reported officially to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Solomon Boar.



He blamed the lukewarm attitude towards the fixing of the bridge on a widespread rumour of a frosty relationship between the MP and the palace.



