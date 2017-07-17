Power Restored To Dohanayili After 1 Week Of Dumsor

Related Stories Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has finally restored power to Dohanayili and its environs which were in total darkness for almost a week now.



The service providers, (NEDCO), in what was seen as a swift revenge, disconnected the community and its environs from the national grid after an “unwarranted mob attack” on some staff of the electricity company on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.



Officials of NEDCO told Suhupielli FM, a local radio station in Tamale that they will not restore power to the community until the aggrieved youth had withdrawn their threat to kill some officials of NEDCO.



But the inexorable efforts of the Assembly Member of Dohanayili, Abdul Wahab Fuseini, together with the chief of the area, opinion leaders and the Tamale Metro Police Commander, have resulted in the restoration of power to the community.



According to the assembly member, the VRA officials asked the authorities to caution the youth to desist from any further mob action against their staff, and to also guarantee the safety of the VRA workers before the power would be restored.



It would be recalled that some youth of Dohanayili reportedly attacked some staff of NEDCO and bailiffs from the Tamale Circuit Court who were in the community to present summons to some 20 residents who were caught illegally consuming power.



The NEDCO officials together with the bailiffs took to their heels leaving behind a NEDCO branded vehicle, after the youth of the area had chased them with cutlasses, stones and clubs.



