We Are Undergoing Restructuring – GES Director

Related Stories Mr. Samuel Ntow, the Director for Private Schools in the Ghana Education Service (GES), said efforts were being made to strengthen the operations of the Service so as to make it more responsive to the changing needs of individuals and the nation.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the USAID Partnership for Education/Learning on improving the reading habits of pupils, Mr. Ntow said the GES had started restructuring and strengthening its activities in order to produce responsible and self-reliant citizens for the country.



“GES is in the process of restructuring its operations so as to be in line with the educational policy initiatives and programmes of the Government.”



The CRDD and the Teacher Education Division (TED), for instance, have now been merged with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the National Teaching Council (NTC) respectively to facilitate the production of good-quality instructional materials and teachers for our schools and institutions”, he said.



Dr. Guitele Nicoleau, the Chief of Party for USAID Partnership for Education/Learning, said her agency would continue to support the government to provide quality education through reading to its citizens.



“We will continue to work with other stakeholders to improve performance in the teaching and learning of literacy in the early grades of formal education in the country”, she said.

The USAID Partnership for Education/Learning is a five-year activity aimed at improving the reading habits of approximately 1.1 million kindergarten and lower primary pupils in 100 districts in Ghana.



The writer is an educationist and a public relations officer at the Headquarters of the Ghana Education Service in Accra.