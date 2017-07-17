We’ll Resist Outsider As New MD – CPC Workers

Related Stories The Professional and Managerial Staff Union of the Cocoa Processing Company says it will resist any attempt by government to impose a new managing Director on the company.



The union is accusing the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo of being behind a move to replace their current MD with an alien who they say is not qualified for the job.



Speaking on the issue, President of the Union Francis Alokko said such practice in the past did not benefit the company and hence they will take a strong stance against the introduction of a new MD from outside the company.



“On Thursday we picked signals that the next MD for CPC will not be picked from within and for that matter the current hardworking MD, Dr. Frank Asante is going to be replaced. Subsequent consultation that we did established with over 90% surety that the indeed a new MD who is from the office of the Senior Minister will be coming,” he revealed.



According to him, the predicament of the state owned Cocoa processing company is as a result of the wrong decisions taken by politicians, insisting it’ll resist such moves going forward.