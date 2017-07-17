Government Must Revive Prestea Sankofa Gold LTD Now- PCD Appeals

Related Stories Prestea Communicators for Development, a registered Youth Pressure Group in Prestea (With Reg TNo: 201704260748502) is deeply worried over President Akuffo Addo’s government seeming quietness and mute over the state of Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd, the only State Gold Mining Company in Ghana, that is now almost collapsed.



Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd (PSGL) employs close to 300 direct workers, with averagely 1200 dependents and 200 indirect workers and contractors. The company has suffered massive blow due to mismanagement and huge financial malfeasance on the part of immediate past board of directors of PSGL.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo in August, 2016, in his campaign tour at Prestea was briefed about the situation, and he promised the people of Prestea that, when given the nod, he will revive the PSGL.



On 25th April, 2017, two deputy Ministers of the Lands and Natural Resources visited the company and promised to send the information back to the President, but nearly three months from then, no concrete “information with regard to reviving the company has been issued by the government or GNPC, which the PSGL is subsidiary.



Several Communiqués and releases, including going to the head office of Economic and Organize Crime (EOCO) has all been pursued by Prestea Communicators for Development, yet, we are shocked that officialdom at the Presidency or Ministry or GNPC or Ministry of Energy have turned a blind eye to all the information at their disposal.



Currently, Prestea is battling with huge unemployment problems, as can be manifested by recent Galamsey pit accident killing of 22 at a goal. PSGL was a hope for the people, and if nothing is done immediately, Prestea is going to suffer a lot.



The unfortunate plight of the workers at the moment is a sad one. Many have started dying of hunger, (five just died this year due to various calamities and suffering). A lot of the children of these workers have now become school drop outs, and many of the workers have been ejected from their rented houses because they cannot pay. The bungalows of the company has been disconnected from the national grid (electricity). The workers cannot pay their electricity bills, and they are now not having electricity. So far, workers have not been paid for 1 year 1 month now.



The company’s clinic has no drugs and workers and their dependants are finding it difficult to assess medical care.



The Board of GNPC have been in office for about two months now, and Dr. KK Sarpong, now a full CEO of GNPC should come out boldly and tell the workers the policy direction for the re-start of the mines.



We are also appealing to Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MP for Prestea Huni Valley, as a deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, should push the issue to get it addressed.



Apparently, Ghana Mine Workers Union has also been mute about this sad situation. The General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Prince Ankrah should come out and tell the workers something about this situation.



Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD) interviewed about 50 workers on the situation, and it was so terrible the condition they are in at the moment. Most of them did not want to talk to the media.



We respect and salute PSGL workers, for still remaining calm, for not going picketing as other aggrieved Ghanaian workers have done in the recent past, we commend them. But now, things are getting out of control, and enough is enough!



Finally, we are appealing to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to fulfil his promise of re-opening the PSGL mine.



Signed.

Comrade Francis Eshun

President.

James Samuel Ackerson

Vice President

Philip Gyan

Secretary

Jonas Kyeremanteng (Holy)

Organiser

WORKERS OF SANKOFA READY TO SPEAK TO THE MEDIA:

MR. EBENEZER QUANSAH

ELECTRICIAN OF PSGL

MR BENEDICT QUINOO

ELECTRICAL ENGINEER AT PSGL

