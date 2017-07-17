Lay-Off Looms At DVLA

Related Stories Some workers of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA will soon be sacked for engaging in dubious activities there.



Others will also undergo series of training when a scheduled house cleaning exercises takes off at the authority, Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Kwasi Agyemang Busia has told Goldstreet Business.



The exercise forms part of efforts to reduce the millions of cedis lost by the state through revenue leakages at the authority.



Busia said there are strong efforts in trying to identify challenges and how to fix them. He believes a lot of the officials collaborate with ‘goro’ boys to compromise the licensing system.



He stated, “I will be the first to admit that the goro is inside and out. We have people in our authority that need to be looked at and weeded out. And we are working on all kinds of programmes to get that to happen. Whenever there is a loophole and no conciliation of money taken and money given then there is a problem.



“The leakages occur in different forms and come in different shapes. There are three areas through which the leakages occur and these include some of our own people collaborating with the goro community. The second is the processes; how vibrant are they? And the third is technology,” he explained.



Although the CEO will not place a figure on the number of employees to lose their jobs, he believes technological advancement in the operations of the authority will also help to curb the situation.



He said “technology must not be compromised. My main concern is the security part of the license because it’s not just an ID but a national security document. The current process is not robust enough hence allowing the system to be compromised. Leakages are happening because we have created an environment for it. So because we don’t have the right people who are trained, the methodology of fixing the problem includes training some.



Meanwhile the authority is awaiting parliamentary approval to go ahead with the issuance of a new driver’s license with advanced security features. The new document will be issued in two weeks after one applies.