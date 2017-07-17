Lack Of Vehicle & Resources Affecting Monitoring & Supervision At East Akyem GES

Related Stories Lack of vehicle and other resources at the East Akyem Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) is affecting monitoring and supervision in the Municipality.



Currently, the Municipal Director of GES has no vehicle compelling her to improvise with a rickety pick up purchased several decades ago for monitoring at the peril of her life.



The Municipal Director fuels the only ramshackle vehicle from her pocket and runs the office same.



Ultimate News’ Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah reported that grants to manage the education office for monitoring and supervision have not been forthcoming creating financial stress for the directorate to operate.



Mere A4 sheets to print letters and documents has become a challenge.



The East Akyem Municipal Director of Education, Madam Elizabeth Amankwaa vented out her frustrations to Ultimate News that, the situation is affecting delivery of quality education.



‘The challenges are enormous, the fact is that we need monitoring and supervision, but I wish I could show you my vehicle so that you take a picture of it and show it to the whole world, the work of a director is to go on monitoring and see what is happening in the schools and here is the case I don’t have a vehicle, the vehicle is too rickety that one day we were on board travelling and the gearbox removed. My circuit supervisors don’t have motorbikes so how do they supervise?, we don’t have money carry out activities, even when you come to my office we don’t even have a packet of A4 sheets. So all these things are challenges we are facing but we know very soon things will change,’ she said.



