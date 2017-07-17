Tony Blair Calls On Bawumia (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Former British Prime Minister H.E. Tony Blair has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to Dr Bawumia, the Prime Minister passed on some best practices in governance which can be useful to the current administration.



He (Tony Blair) also expressed confidence that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government would stay on track in its drive to take Ghana's economy to greater heights.



Below are some pictures Dr Bawumia shared on his facebook page.















