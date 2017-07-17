I’ll Not Use My Office Until Nat’l Security Sweeps It – NYA Boss

Related Stories The Acting Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority (NYA) Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri has said he’ll not occupy his office until the National Security apparatus sweeps his office which was bugged by his predecessor, Ras Mubarak.



According to him, he feels very uneasy working from that office eventhough he knows he’s not done any shaddy deal since he assumed office.



The former NYA boss and MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has admitted to fixing a secret recording device in his office and installed a tracking device on his official vehicle, but failed to inform his successor.



The current acting CEO of the Authority, Emmanuel Asigiri, discovered the device only after a critical study of the vehicle by the dealers when it had gone for servicing.



He questioned why Mr. Mubarak failed to inform officials at the Authority that he was bugging the state vehicle.



But Ras Mubarak in an interview with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Monday stated that he did that to ensure what transpired in his office in his absence, adding that he ensured that all the security installations were removed.



“I fixed the secret recording device in my office. When I close from office I leave my keys behind in the custody of security officers. Cleaners also come to my office to fix it before I arrive, I don’t know the cleaners,they are contract staff. I don’t know what goes on in my office when I’m not around. But I can assure the Acting CEO that there’s nothing to worry about. In respect of the car, I directed my driver to ensure the tracking device is removed. That was after my victory in the elections, but I didm’t follow up so check if he’d done that or not.



However, Asigri told Fiifi Banson that once Ras Mubarak has admitted he bugged the office, he sees it as a major error on his part to not to have informed the National Security Apparatus to have swept his office before occupying it eventhough he took over that office with good intent.



“I’ve told National Security that if they do not come to my office and sweep it today, I’ll probably will have to vacate my office for the meantime because I feel very insecure to operate in that office. Eventhough I’ve not done anything shaddy which when it gets into the open will worry me, but psychologically you won’t feel good to know that the office you’ve inherited as it’s said once upon a time some recording gudgets were fixed there. I’m a security conscious person so I’ve not taken this matter likely at all. I’ve left the matter in the hands of National Security.



Emmanuel Asigiri’s case comes barely a fortnight after a revelation that former Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, bugged his former office without the knowledge of his successor, John Peter Amewu.



The highly sensitive device is said to have the capability to pick a whisper 35 feet away.



The revelation ignited anger by a section of the public who thought the former Minister was monitoring the new Minister of the highly sensitive public office.