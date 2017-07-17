Family Of Deceased Korle-bu Surgeon Questions Doctor’s Death

Related Stories The family of Dr Dominic Avogo, the dental surgeon and lecturer at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital whose body was found in a hotel at Dansoman, has disputed claims put out in the media that they were informed about the demise of their kinsman same day the body was discovered.



According to Justine Adua Avogo, sister of the deceased, the family got information about the death of her brother through the media.



“The family was informed or got to know about his demise mainly through the media on Friday,” she narrated in a message sent to the DAILY GUIDE.



According to Madam Avogo, they all set out for work, including his wife, when they got the news.



She, however, raised questions as to how the media got the news about the death of their kinsman before the family received official information from the police.



“If he was identified Thursday night, why wasn’t the family informed immediately”? she questioned.



Raising further concerns, the aggrieved sister asked why the body was secretly deposited at the morgue, news about his death spread in the news without the police bothering to contact the family who lived about 300 metres away from the morgue.



She has, therefore, appealed to the police to conduct in-depth investigations into the real mystery behind the death of her brother.



Meanwhile, the Dansoman police are still searching for the lady who reportedly checked into a hotel with Dr Dominic Avogo two hours before his (Dr Avogo’s) demise last Thursday evening.



The lady, identified only as Sarah and believed to be the lover of the deceased senior dental surgeon, allegedly left the hotel room an hour before the doctor’s body was discovered.



According to the police, Dr Dominic Avogo lodged into the hotel (name withheld) with Sara after 4:00pm on Thursday and two hours later, he was found lifeless on the bed by some of the hotel’s staff after Sara had left.



Dr Avogo, 56, and his lover had been regular guests of the hotel for the past one year, according to reports.



When the police received information that a man had died in a hotel and proceeded to the place, his real identity was not immediately known.



“It was after the body was sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital that the mortuary attendants identified him as Dr Dominic Avogo.



The family claimed they received the news about the death of their kinsman in the media the following morning while on their way to work.



His supposed lover, Sara, who is believed to be in his late 20s, has since gone into hiding.



Some hotel attendants who spoke on condition of anonymity to DAILY GUIDE earlier indicated that the medical doctor often visited the guest house, which is 300 meters away from the Dansoman Police Station, with the said Sarah.



The attendants disclosed that the two often spent close to two hours before checking out anytime they visited the facility.



On Thursday, July 6, 2017, a little after 4:00pm, the medical doctor checked into the facility and about 30 minutes later, the lady also checked in and they were there for sometime before the lady checked out.



When later staff of the hotel discovered the body of the doctor in his room, they reported their finding to the management, who, in turn, informed the police.