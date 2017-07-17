Five Wounded In Accident On Ho-Aflao Road

Related Stories Five people were seriously wounded when a mini-bus and a VW Passat saloon car collided head-on at Wumenu, along the Ho-Aflao road, in the Volta Region, on Friday.



According to a police spokesman, the private car, with registration number GR 2744 -15, which was travelling from Ho direction, was dodging potholes in its lane and in the process ran into the mini-bus from the opposite direction of the road.



At the time of filing this report, the police spokesperson said that the injured persons, including the driver of the private car, were on admission at the Volta Regional Hospital, Ho.



“The driver of the mini-van has been treated and discharged,” the spokesman added.



He told The Ghanaian Times that earlier reports, which claimed that a child on the mini-bus was killed in the late afternoon accident, was yet to be confirmed, as investigations continued.