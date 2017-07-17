Government To Increase Support For Private Health Institutions

Kweku Agyemang Manu Related Stories The Minister of Health Honorable Kweku Agyemang Manu has revealed plans by government to support private health institutions in the country.



This, according to him is to help government’s effort to deliver quality healthcare in the country.



The Minister revealed this in an speech read on his behave by deputy Director of Administration, Ministry of Health, Dela Kemevor at ENSIGN College of Public Health’s second congregation for the conferment of Masters of Public Health degree at Kpong in Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region on Saturday.



He indicated that, the trend is for private or public-private institutions to be developed to complement the efforts of public institutions.



The Minister said it has become imperative to take great care in planning and operationalizing private institutions so that resources invested provide a meaningful return in training competent health professionals.



Mr. Agyeman Manu praised Ensign for championing that cause to train qualified healthcare professionals for Ghana’s Heath Sector.



“It is worthy to note that Ensign has been founded on these premises with clear commitment to concept that advancing the health of the population of Ghana and the West Africa region will be most advantageously improved through the founding of this institution as a way to improve professional public health capacity, “ he said.



Also, President of ENSIGN College of Public Health, Prof. Stephen Alder challenged the graduands to “go forth with courage, accept the call to face great challenge and dare to do find the possible where others only see the impossible.”



This year’s impressive ceremony saw 46 graduands which comprised (23) males and (23) females receiving degrees for successfully completing their programms.



The colourful event saw a lot of dignitaries in attendance. These include the president of the national house of chief, Togbe Afede, the paramount chief of Manya Krobo Traditional area, Nene Sakite II-konor, former Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa representatives from KNUST.