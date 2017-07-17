Angry Fishermen Threaten Naked Demonstration

Related Stories Some Angry fishermen in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region have threatened to storm the Flagstaff house naked if the Ministry of Fisheries fails to provide them with the premix fuel.



More than five fishing communities in Central Region have been hit by premix fuel shortage.



Some of the fishermen in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei said for two weeks now, they have not received premix fuel for their activities making living in the area unbearable.



“Like three months the premix fuel hasn’t come through, all the promises have been reluctant to be fulfilled. We are pleading with Nana Akufo-Addo to step in otherwise we will go naked at flagstaff house. We are hungry”.



The fisher folks said, the scarcity of premix fuel in the past weeks have affected their livelihood.



“We want monies to take care of our family. The premix fuel should come through. We are suffering. We will put our penis on the line. We will go on a naked demonstration if our needs are not recognized…”they lamented.



Based on this, they have threatened to storm the Flagstaff House naked should authorities fail to resolve the problem.