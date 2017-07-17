Government To Set Up Skills Development Fund

Related Stories The government has announced plans to set up a “Skills Development Fund” to help provide strong support to vocational and technical training.



Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director for the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET),

said it was going to address the challenges of insufficient resources and logistics, the sector had been struggling with.



He was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Ramseyer Vocational Training Institute in Kumasi.



The event, which coincided with the 14th graduation ceremony of the school, was held under the theme “40 years of excellence in technical vocational education in nation building: the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) factor”.



In all, 56 students graduated and were presented with certificates in building construction technology, fashion design,

electrical engineering and catering management.



Dr. Asamoah indicated that part of the fund would be used to build the capacity of the instructors through training and

supply the vocational and technical training schools with the requisite tools and equipment to properly function.



He said the goal was to make the technical and vocational sector, a catalyst for economic growth and development.



“Government recognizes TVET as key to transform the country’s economy from an import driven economy to an export

driven economy”, he added.



He encouraged the graduating students to be bold to set up their own businesses.



Mr. Samuel Asamoah Ayeh-Hanson, Principal of the Institute, appealed for the construction of additional structures to enable to increase students’ enrollment.



He complained about encroachment on the school’s land and called for the government, the church and traditional authorities to act together to tackle the problem.



Long-serving and hardworking teaching and non-teaching staff were honored with prizes.