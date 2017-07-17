Government Restructuring WASH Agencies For Quality Service Delivery - Kofi Adda

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda Related Stories Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda says government is restructuring agencies under the ministry to ensure that all its initiatives are effectively delivered.



The minister who was speaking at the 77th Scientific and Technical Council Conference organised by the Africa Water Association (AfWA) in Accra said, the procurement system within the sector will also be revamped to ensure value for money and transparency in all public transactions to "protect the public purse".



He added that “the sanitation sub-sector will soon see a modernization of its operations from an injection of modern and state of the art technology to help rid our cities and towns of filth and end open defecation”.



He called on the private sector to take advantage of the opportunities that these innovations will bring.