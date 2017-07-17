Assemblies Want Allowances Paid From Consolidated Fund

Related Stories Presiding Members of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ashanti Region are asking that their allowances and that of the members, are paid directly from the Consolidated Fund.



They maintained that the job that they had been doing was comparable to that of the Members of Parliament (MPs) and therefore it should not be out of place to tie their emolument to the Fund.



This was contained in a communique, they issued at the end of a three-day workshop they held at Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality, which was signed by Mr. Asua Dadzie, the Dean.



The programme provided the platform to deliberate ways of enhancing the performance of the assemblies.

The Presiding Members proposed uniformed salary payment to assembly members.



They also called for a review of the government’s directive to the MMDAs not to purchase motorbikes for assembly members from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).



They said that was making things difficult for them - immobilized and rendering them ineffective.

The communique highlighted the need for capacity-building to enable them to have better understanding and insight into the workings of the local government structures.



They added that there should also be strong cooperation among Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), MPs and the assembly members to bring development to the people.



They should not be seen to be engaged in any turf fight.