‘Government Will Not Rush To Implement Towing Service Law’

Related Stories Government is seeking broader consultations with stakeholders in the transport sector before it takes steps to implement the compulsory Towing Service Law.



Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, who made this known when he addressed the media at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, said government would not rush to allow the towing services policy to work to the detriment of transport unions .



He said the Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport, Vehicle Owners Association and other stakeholders was holding discussions to ensure that the law did not affect the transport industry.



Mr Asiamah stated that the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has taken serious views of the rampant carnage on highways.



The accident involving the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club on the Nkwakaw- Kumasi Highway is an example where some members of the public have called for the implementation of the compulsory Towing Services Law to avert such accidents.



Mr Asiamah said the compulsory Towing Services Law enacted by Parliament in 2016 was supposed to have started on July 1, 2017, but decided to halt it for further consultations.



He hinted that government would not do anything to adversely affect the transport sector.



He called on Ghanaians to exercise restraint to enable the Government to find lasting solution to the issue to make the implementation of the policy a success.