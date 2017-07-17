Tanzania: Worshippers Swept Away In River Baptism

|
Tanzanian police have detained a pastor after two worshippers drowned while being baptised in a river near Rombo in the north of the country.
The two victims were overwhelmed by the current of the River Ungwasi, a police spokesman has told the BBC.
It is not clear how the pastor and the other worshippers involved managed to survive, the BBC's Odeo Sirari says.
They are members of a local church, Shalom, which is part of the charismatic Christian movement.
Baptism in a river rather than in church is seen as a way of re-enacting the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.
The ceremony is a symbol of washing away sin and the start of a new life.
|Source: BBC
