Don’t Make A Difference In People’s Lives By Stealing Their Money - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has advised leaders of institutions to serve with humility and dedication so as to make positive differences in the lives of their subordinates.



According to the Vice President, because leadership comes with a time limit, it is very important as a leader, to understand the God given responsibility of serving and honouring his people in truth.



“… The clock is ticking. Four years, eight years, you have to account for what you have done and if we are wise in public service we should understand that we are there for a limited time and we should use that time to make a difference in the lives of people,” he noted.



He explained that making positive difference does not mean leaders should steal money from the same people whose 'destinies' have been entrusted into their hands.



Speaking at the Harvest Chapel International in Accra, Dr. Bawumia lamented how leaders have become obsessed with wealth creation and thus have resorted to stealing from their hardworking subordinates.



He stressed the need for leaders to focus on leaving legacies worth emulation because Money and other material possessions are all vanity.



“I always wonder where the whole craze about accumulation of money comes from because you’re here temporarily maybe hundred years if you are lucky, but you’ll go. And you’re going under by yourself, you’re not taking any of these money you’re struggling for,” he emphasised.