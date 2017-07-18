Edward Mahama’s Clinic Smells; Filthiest In Ghana - Ayariga

Related Stories Leader of the All People’s Party (APC), Mr. Hassan Ayariga, has asserted that Ambassador-at-large, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama's private clinic smells and that it is the poorest health facility in the country.



According to Ayariga, although Dr. Mahama is one of the most respected surgeons in the country, his medical facility, Superior Medical Centre in Accra, is nothing to write home about. He said the clinic is too filthy and that any patient who goes there gets multiple infections.



His comments on the state of Dr. Mahama’s clinic follows the rancorous debate over the latter's appointment as Ambassador-at-large. The APC leader had described the position as an "errand boy job" created to reward the PNC leader for supporting the NPP in the last election.



“My younger brother’s wife went to deliver at Dr. Mahama’s clinic some four years ago and I tell you, we had to send plenty ‘Kufuor gallons’ of water and Camel (antiseptic) there to bath her and disinfect this woman before bringing her home,” he alleged on Okay FM last Friday.



“The hospital smells . . . there is no water; the environment there is terrible. Anyone who goes there for treatment returns with tetanus,” he claimed.