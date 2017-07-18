Teachers To Picket At Ministry

Related Stories Unemployed teachers across Ghana have threatened to besiege the premises of the ministry of education on Monday, July 31, 2017 in protest of the long ban on recruitment of certified teachers by government, our affiliate radio station in Tamale, Suhupelli FM, has learnt.



The disgruntled teachers who are apparently running out of patience want government to remove the ban on the recruitment of teachers to allow them fill what they termed as “massive vacancies.”



A statement issued and signed by National President of the Unemployed Teachers Association (UTA), Alhassan Baako, and his executives, in the 10 regions, blamed the previous and the present governments for creating semi-literate Ghanaian society in which its potential leaders could merely read, write or speak the English language.



“We, the members of the Unemployed Teachers Association, having observed with great concern the existence of intolerably high teacher deficits in public schools across the country will picket at the premises of the Ministry of Education, Monday, 31st July, 2017 in protest of the continuous ban on recruitment of certified teachers.”



To this end, the Unemployed Teachers Association urged government to give clearance for the employment and posting of all members to teach in the public schools across the country, the statement said.