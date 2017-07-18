GAF To Train Galamsey Operations Soldiers

Related Stories Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will soon conduct a pre-deployment training for anti-galamsey operations to reverse the unbridled exploitation of the natural resources.



The deployment of the military personnel would help salvage the polluted water sources, farmlands and forests caused by the activities of the illegal miners.



The CDS on Sunday said this at the GAF mid-year non-denominational religious parade held at the Burma Hall in Accra on the theme: ‘God is Our Fortress: In Him We Trust’.



The mid-year parade is held every quarter for members of the GAF to re-affirm their faith in God, re-assess the state of the profession and engage in soul-searching and chart the way forward.



It brought together officers from the army, navy and the air force to give thanks to God for His protection and guidance.



The CDS tasked the military personnel to be committed to God and government and the people of Ghana by exhibiting the highest professional ethics and expertise and eschewing tendencies of unprofessional attitude and complacency in the discharge of their duties.



He said, “We trust those to be deployed will do a good job.”



Lieutenant General Akwa entreated the personnel to apply trust in their daily activities, as much would be achieved if they worked in an atmosphere of trust rather than bickering and in-fighting that would destroy them.



He also implored the leadership at all levels to ensure the enforcement of discipline and avoid meddling in civilian affairs and develop mutual respect and spirit of cooperation.



Dr Samuel Adama Larmie, pastor of the Legon branch of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in a sermon urged Christians to have faith and trust in the Lord, irrespective of trials and urged them to have hope in God.



Lieutenant Colonel Umar Sanda Ahmed (Rtd), Ghana’s Former Ambassador to Egypt, in an exhortation also admonished Muslims and Christians to seek fortune through the Almighty God/Allah and not any other means.



The ceremony was characterised by the delivery of hymns and a medley of songs by the mass band of the Armed Forces and the Security Services Choir.



As part of the service, prayers were offered for the nation’s peace and stability, higher authorities, security services, peacekeepers, the sick, job creation in the country and for good environmental care.